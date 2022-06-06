CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 394.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225,764 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of CBRE Group worth $30,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 275.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 148.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $79.90 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

