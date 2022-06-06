Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 164,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,779,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,147 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,180,000. GRS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 277,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the period.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $38.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.78. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

