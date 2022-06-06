Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,503,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398,646 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $28,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 272,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 286,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.60. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

