Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $27.07 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,241 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.31% of AGCO worth $27,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AGCO by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,711,000 after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AGCO by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $129.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $108.56 and a 1-year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.48. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.91.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

