Capital Research Global Investors Acquires 703 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,300,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $123,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 327,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 109,887 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.55) to GBX 3,800 ($48.08) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,800.00.

BTI opened at $44.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.