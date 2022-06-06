D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $30.18 Million Stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,292,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 728,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.40% of Knowles worth $30,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Knowles by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a report on Friday, April 29th. Colliers Securities raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of KN stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,340 shares of company stock worth $4,373,450. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.