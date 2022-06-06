Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,469 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 734,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,760,000 after acquiring an additional 92,427 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $269,680.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $121.32 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $118.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.69%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

