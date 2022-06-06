Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 6,347 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of Establishment Labs worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 163.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after purchasing an additional 188,134 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 248,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 220,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $62.50 on Monday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $93.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.01 per share, with a total value of $2,450,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,177,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,455,724.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,000. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTA. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

