Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 124,289 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,289 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.