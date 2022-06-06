Analysts Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target at $193.57

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Middleby to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $147.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.56. Middleby has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $201.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 13.91%. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nassem Ziyad purchased 2,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.83 per share, for a total transaction of $276,414.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,076.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $132.29 per share, for a total transaction of $992,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

