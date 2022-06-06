Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.08 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kroger were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after purchasing an additional 706,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $52.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 4,200 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $231,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,424 shares of company stock worth $19,654,330 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Kroger Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.