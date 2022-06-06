-$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.86) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.80). Repare Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.07) to ($3.15). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Repare Therapeutics.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,533.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 420,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,570,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,350,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,483,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX opened at $13.13 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.92.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

