Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Pine Island Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PIPP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 84,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PIPP. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Pine Island Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pine Island Acquisition by 247.5% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 123,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

PIPP stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Pine Island Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.89.

Pine Island Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the defense, government service, and aerospace industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

