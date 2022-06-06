$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) will report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.94. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LKFN. StockNews.com cut Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $102,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Lakeland Financial has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

