Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Movado Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Movado Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE MOV opened at $34.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.22. Movado Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $783.76 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOV. StockNews.com downgraded Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Movado Group news, Director Richard D. Isserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,181.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $149,758.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $547,680.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,998,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 233.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 94,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 65,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 64.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 65,102 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 35,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Movado Group by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

