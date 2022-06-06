Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,783,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,722 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.53% of Kimberly-Clark worth $254,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $131.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.00 and a 200-day moving average of $133.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.40%.

KMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

