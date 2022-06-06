Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Position Reduced by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,128,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,513 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.16% of Lufax worth $299,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,596,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765,291 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,496,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812,317 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lufax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after buying an additional 685,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Macquarie cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Lufax in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

NYSE LU opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 18.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.