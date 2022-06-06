Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,588,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631,408 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.30% of Farfetch worth $153,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,383,872 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Farfetch by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,984,000 after buying an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Farfetch by 1,576.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,313,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,762,000 after buying an additional 3,115,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Farfetch by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,086,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,065,000 after buying an additional 2,708,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.78.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCH. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

