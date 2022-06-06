Capital World Investors Takes Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 992,864 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,922,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $369,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Coupa Software from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

COUP opened at $70.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.43 and a 52 week high of $283.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.14.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

