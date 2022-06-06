Capital World Investors Has $225.35 Million Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836,367 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.81% of Arrival worth $225,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVL opened at $1.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. Arrival has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

