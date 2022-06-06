Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.42% of Northrop Grumman worth $253,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $438.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $478.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $417.83. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.