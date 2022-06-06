DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,680,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,177 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $128,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $3,620,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $9,307,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at $5,072,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

DTM stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 36.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.