Capital World Investors Purchases 1,655,218 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Capital World Investors raised its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Polaris were worth $305,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PII stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.25.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PII. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

