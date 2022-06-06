argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 660,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.28% of argenx worth $231,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $316.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.58. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $249.50 and a 1-year high of $356.78.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative net margin of 147.47% and a negative return on equity of 32.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that argenx SE will post -19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($376.34) to €370.00 ($397.85) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.53.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

