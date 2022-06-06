Capital World Investors Has $262.03 Million Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Huntsman were worth $262,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $9,414,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 260,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 358,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

HUN stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Huntsman announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.