New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,094,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,663,806 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.91% of New Fortress Energy worth $195,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 667.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 409,642 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $6,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 263,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 52.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 522,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 180,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $3,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $11,655,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,759,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 980,057 shares of company stock worth $43,183,972. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $49.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.17 and a 1-year high of $51.47.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.76. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

