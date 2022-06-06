Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Stock Position Raised by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors grew its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,569,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.48% of Syneos Health worth $263,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,247,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,055,000 after buying an additional 191,182 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 320.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,659,000 after buying an additional 606,179 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 576.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,343,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $73.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $104.18.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.40.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

