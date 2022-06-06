Capital World Investors Purchases 3,333,354 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,038,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333,354 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 7.10% of Avaya worth $119,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avaya by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 166,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

NYSE AVYA opened at $5.15 on Monday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $442.06 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 51.82%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

