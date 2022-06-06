Capital World Investors Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,818,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165,475 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.36% of American Electric Power worth $161,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 759 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $76,013.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,885.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $3,142,591. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.98.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $101.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.66%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

