The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Holdings Cut by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,828,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445,565 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in New York Times were worth $281,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in New York Times by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.46.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

