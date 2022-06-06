Capital World Investors Has $109.81 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $109,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

VIAV stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -492.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

