Capital World Investors Grows Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,500 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 5.54% of Simply Good Foods worth $221,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

SMPL opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 0.93. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,852.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

