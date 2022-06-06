Capital World Investors Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 647,229 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of Copa worth $248,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.12 and a 1 year high of $97.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.41.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Copa had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Copa from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

