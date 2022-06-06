Capital World Investors Acquires New Holdings in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,221,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,847,000. Capital World Investors owned about 5.95% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $30.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other Zurn Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,082,502.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Donavon Butler acquired 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares in the company, valued at $533,187.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zurn Water Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.