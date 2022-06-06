Centiva Capital LP Makes New $750,000 Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AER shares. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.56.

Shares of AER stock opened at $49.21 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $40.98 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

