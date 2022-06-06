Capital World Investors Increases Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.14% of Armstrong World Industries worth $117,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $85.73 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

