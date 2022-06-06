Capital World Investors Reduces Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 54,399 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Pool were worth $191,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Pool by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, for a total transaction of $193,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $407.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $412.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

