Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 280 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP stock opened at $166.83 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.