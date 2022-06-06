Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 3,169 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after buying an additional 114,603 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after acquiring an additional 39,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,169,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,419 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

