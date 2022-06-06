Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,014 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Prologis were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in Prologis by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.42.

PLD opened at $127.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.37 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.94.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.