Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 25,015 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Olin worth $7,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Olin by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 101,536 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 133,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $863,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter valued at $707,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of OLN opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.20. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

