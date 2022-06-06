Capital World Investors Buys 2,423,001 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.88% of Peloton Interactive worth $311,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,609,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,088.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,517,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,230 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7,835.9% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,491 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $58,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

