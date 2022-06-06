1,147 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $325.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.39.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $218.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $191.07 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total transaction of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

