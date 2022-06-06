Capital World Investors Purchases 461,996 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 366.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,996 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,996 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.68% of MicroStrategy worth $320,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Shares of MSTR opened at $227.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $891.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $344.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $408,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $561.14.

MicroStrategy Profile (Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.