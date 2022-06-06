Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Element Solutions stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.
In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
