Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Element Solutions by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 9.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Element Solutions by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions stock opened at $21.72 on Monday. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

Element Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.