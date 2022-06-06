Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 4,729 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paycom Software by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $733,060,000 after acquiring an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after acquiring an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,088,000 after acquiring an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC opened at $298.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $259.95 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $303.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.72.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.50.

In related news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares in the company, valued at $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.