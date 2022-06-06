Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,954 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 53,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 597.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 2.36. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $86.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

