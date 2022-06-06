Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in STERIS by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE opened at $220.47 on Monday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average of $231.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 0.67.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STE shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.48, for a total value of $2,043,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,925,756.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

