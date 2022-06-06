Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 7.83% of AbCellera Biologics worth $315,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $129,000. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,770,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,222,573.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 1,693,468 shares of company stock valued at $10,788,430 in the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABCL opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.42 and a twelve month high of $27.46.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

