22,490 Shares in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWCZ. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter worth about $537,237,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,102,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 615,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $13,495,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $12,835,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,734,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jyoti A. Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Berg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,187,500 in the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EWCZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $26.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 218.67. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $34.67.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.80 million. European Wax Center had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

